New Zealand
1News

Officer knocked unconscious during Auckland arrest

10:40am
The officers were injured while trying to arrest a man in Mt Wellington on Tuesday evening.

The officers were injured while trying to arrest a man in Mt Wellington on Tuesday evening. (Source: 1News)

Two police officers were left with head injuries, with one of them knocked unconscious, while trying to arrest a man in Auckland yesterday evening.

The incident unfolded after police followed a man and a woman to an address in Mt Wellington around 6.30pm. The driver had failed to stop earlier in Glen Innes.

Auckland East Area Commander Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said the officers were attempting to put the man in handcuffs when he allegedly "lashed out", hitting the officers with a "heavy object".

"One officer was knocked unconscious, and both suffered head wounds," Dolheguy said.

Both officers had to be taken to hospital following the incident and were discharged this morning.

"Thankfully, both officers were discharged this morning and are now at home with their families.

"We are working closely with them to oversee their welfare.

"We are understandably concerned for our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery."

A 24-year-old man is now facing a number of charges, including resisting police and two counts of aggravated wounding.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

Life on the campaign trail can bring all sorts of new and interesting experiences for politicians, as National leader Christopher Luxon found today.

11:43am

0:35

Man pleads not guilty to murdering 25-year-old university student

Man pleads not guilty to murdering 25-year-old university student

Police confirmed a knife was used in the "brutal attack" on Thomas Coombes. He was killed as he returned home from university.

9:30am

Schoolboy makes amazing recovery after near fatal hit by car

Schoolboy makes amazing recovery after near fatal hit by car

9:27am

Submissions low on introducing dedicated Māori seats to Auckland Council

Submissions low on introducing dedicated Māori seats to Auckland Council

5:00am

Calls for former Dilworth leaders to face criminal charges

Calls for former Dilworth leaders to face criminal charges

9:33pm

3:11

'Ridiculous' - Hipkins rejects Luxon's claim Labour has support of gangs

'Ridiculous' - Hipkins rejects Luxon's claim Labour has support of gangs

8:44pm

1:28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

11:14

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

29 mins ago

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speak to media from East Coast

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speak to media from East Coast

44 mins ago

Body cam video shows US school band director tasered multiple times

1:19

Body cam video shows US school band director tasered multiple times

12:02pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

11:43am

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

0:35

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

11:11am

Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

3:31pm