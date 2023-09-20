Officer knocked unconscious during Auckland arrest

Two police officers were left with head injuries, with one of them knocked unconscious, while trying to arrest a man in Auckland yesterday evening.

The incident unfolded after police followed a man and a woman to an address in Mt Wellington around 6.30pm. The driver had failed to stop earlier in Glen Innes.

Auckland East Area Commander Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said the officers were attempting to put the man in handcuffs when he allegedly "lashed out", hitting the officers with a "heavy object".

"One officer was knocked unconscious, and both suffered head wounds," Dolheguy said.

Both officers had to be taken to hospital following the incident and were discharged this morning.

"Thankfully, both officers were discharged this morning and are now at home with their families.

"We are working closely with them to oversee their welfare.

"We are understandably concerned for our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery."

A 24-year-old man is now facing a number of charges, including resisting police and two counts of aggravated wounding.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court today.