World
1News

Grandfather attacked by 11ft python in his UK home

5:06pm

A UK grandfather who wrestled with an 11ft python that slithered into his home is calling on snake owners to be more responsible with their pets.

Rob Byrne, 61, from Bishopstoke in Hampshire, suffered minor injuries after the male reticulated python entered his conservatory recently and tried to bite his arm.

“It tried to bite me and coil around me. It nicked my arm and drew blood,” he told The Guardian. “My wife and granddaughter came into the conservatory, saw it, and screamed".

“Luckily flight or fight kicked in and I managed to fight it off, whereupon it retreated and coiled itself from the windows and dropped slowly down into the garden.”

The snake has since been captured and taken to a reptile welfare centre.

“Adrenalin on the day made the whole experience exciting and funny but in the cold light of day I’m disturbed that had it been my 2-year-old granddaughter that lives with us, instead of me, she would now be dead," Byrne said.

“I know there are reptile enthusiasts out there that are perfectly responsible and no problem to their neighbours or the wider public but there must be some people that are totally irresponsible for snakes to be on the loose. I did not expect to be attacked by a giant python in my own home.”

WorldAnimalsUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

The suspect hasn’t been charged in the McCann case, in which he is under investigation on suspicion of murder. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

4:22pm

Kim Jong Un returns from Russia trip, 'comradely' ties with Putin

Kim Jong Un returns from Russia trip, 'comradely' ties with Putin

Kim visited several military sites in Russia and said in live comments last week that his country offered “full and unconditional support” to Putin.

10:00pm

Bears raid Krispy Kreme donut van at military base

Bears raid Krispy Kreme donut van at military base

Tue, Sep 19

Magpie attacks prompt sunglasses call for Aus cyclists

Magpie attacks prompt sunglasses call for Aus cyclists

Mon, Sep 18

Man who took pet python surfing fined by QLD wildlife officers

Man who took pet python surfing fined by QLD wildlife officers

Mon, Sep 18

0:34

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

US Govt seizes ailing giraffe from private zoo, owner fighting back

Mon, Sep 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

2:08

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

18 mins ago

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

New Zealand not alone in failing to meet climate challenge - UN

32 mins ago

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

Activist accused of assaulting Posie Parker wants charge dismissed

51 mins ago

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

Couple hopes for end to seven year dispute over land boundary

6:29pm

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

0:19

Video: Armed police in standoff with men outside Nelson Hospital

6:11pm

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Tue, Sep 19