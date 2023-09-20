Grandfather attacked by 11ft python in his UK home

A UK grandfather who wrestled with an 11ft python that slithered into his home is calling on snake owners to be more responsible with their pets.

Rob Byrne, 61, from Bishopstoke in Hampshire, suffered minor injuries after the male reticulated python entered his conservatory recently and tried to bite his arm.

“It tried to bite me and coil around me. It nicked my arm and drew blood,” he told The Guardian. “My wife and granddaughter came into the conservatory, saw it, and screamed".

“Luckily flight or fight kicked in and I managed to fight it off, whereupon it retreated and coiled itself from the windows and dropped slowly down into the garden.”

The snake has since been captured and taken to a reptile welfare centre.

“Adrenalin on the day made the whole experience exciting and funny but in the cold light of day I’m disturbed that had it been my 2-year-old granddaughter that lives with us, instead of me, she would now be dead," Byrne said.

“I know there are reptile enthusiasts out there that are perfectly responsible and no problem to their neighbours or the wider public but there must be some people that are totally irresponsible for snakes to be on the loose. I did not expect to be attacked by a giant python in my own home.”