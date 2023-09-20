Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips, the wife of actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, has reportedly filed for divorce according to public records.

According to CNN, Phillips filed a petition for divorce on Monday, ending a 12-year marriage where the two shared a daughter.

It comes less than two weeks after the former That '70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women in 2003.

In a statement to CNN, Phillips' lawyer Peter Lauzon confirmed that she was seeking a divorce.

"Ms Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family."

Masterson had pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape after his initial arrest in 2020. After his first trial in 2022 resulted in a hung jury on one count, a mistrial was declared, and the actor was retried.

He was found guilty in May on two of the three counts and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Since the trial, Masterson has maintained his innocence, and his lawyer says he plans to appeal the case.

During the trial, Phillips stood by her husband but has not publicly commented on it.