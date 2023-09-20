World
1News

Australian baby named Methamphetamine Rules

9:59am
ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale and her infant son

ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale and her infant son (Source: KIRSTEN DRYSDALE/INSTAGRAM)

An Australian woman has named her baby boy Methamphetamine Rules, all in the name of journalism.

ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale told Nine's A Current Affair she took the dramatic step for WTFAQ show, which answers questions sent in by the audience.

Questions had been submitted about baby names and what parents were legally allowed to name their newborns.

"What we were trying to find out was what the registrar names a baby if the parents don't come up with an acceptable name, because that's what actually happens if parents don't lodge a name that's acceptable," Drysdale said.

Unable to get a clear answer from the Department of Deaths, Births and Marriages, Drysdale came up with a novel solution.

"So we thought, 'well, we're in the perfect position to find out... we'll lodge a name that's so outrageous that it couldn't possibly be accepted.'

"But unfortunately it did somehow slip through."﻿

She had been told all name applications would be checked by a human so the chances of Methamphetamine Rules being accepted was slim.

"I knew there was in theory a very, very, very small risk that there could be some kind of human error or a system failure," she said.

"But I really didn't think this would happen."

The good news is, baby boy won't be stuck with the name for long — mum is currently in the process of having a correction made.

