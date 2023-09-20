Golf
12-year-old golf prodigy given massive surprise after stunning win

8:15pm

The Taneatua boy who went viral for winning the AIMS Games golf tournament last week used to spend his days hiding under his desk in class.

Now, 12-year-old Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau is seen as a golfing prodigy. It all started when his teacher aide, Whetu Wiremu, brought his personal clubs into the school. Bayleigh had a little bit of practice, and then the competition.

And while his trusty basketball shoes got him through the AIMS Games, any expert knows that good players need good equipment.

He used to play with his coach’s clubs. But not anymore.

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong met with Bayleigh and his team, Lincoln Reritito and Pedro Robinson, to tell them the good news: Golfing New Zealand gifted the boys some personalised golf balls and $4000 worth of golf clubs.

Off they went, to try out the new gear.

But it didn’t stop there: the organisation had gifted the boys shoes and hats - and more golf balls.

Then Maywell Construction got involved: they donated a years’ worth of coaching at the Whakatāne golf club.

“[The boys] have had to overcome barriers that a lot of people might not even survive if they had to endure what some of these kids have gone through," said Te Ahuru Waititi, the sports coordinator for Bayleigh's school.

“I’m just proud we were able to give them a meaningful life experience.”

Watch the heart-warming moment Bayleigh and his team are gifted their new sports gear in the video above.

GolfTauranga and Bay of Plenty

