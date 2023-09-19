Politics
1News

What to know about tonight's TVNZ Leaders' Debate

9:04am

(Source: 1News)

The first of five TVNZ live election debates is on tonight, featuring Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon.

It comes less than a month out from election day on October 14, with advance voting open on October 2.

Tonight's first live Leaders' Debate between Hipkins and Luxon begins at 7pm and will be available on TVNZ1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz.

It will be moderated by political editor Jessica Mutch McKay and will be the first time voters get to see the leaders of the country's two main parties going head-to-head in a primetime debate.

It will be 90 minutes long and will be followed by analysis hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame.

Hipkins told Breakfast today he was looking forward to the debate.

"One of the things about election campaigns is you don't actually get to spend as much time debating the big issues as you might like to, so I'm looking forward to having that opportunity to talk about the big issues."

He expected Luxon to be "much stronger" than some people were expecting, but said they were both new to a big, televised debate like this.

"It will be a new experience for both of us."

Luxon had been talking up Hipkins' skills as a debater, and said he had only done a few in his younger days.

“For me, it’s my first big political debate," he said.

“This country doesn’t need a great debater. They need a great manager and a great leader.”

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023Chris HipkinsChristopher Luxon

SHARE ME

More Stories

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

9 mins ago

2:44

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

The National Party leader is in Auckland.

44 mins ago

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

10:08am

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

Wayne Brown seeks cross-party agreement on 'Auckland Deal'

7:09am

11:50

Labour candidate railed against HPV vaccine on social media

Labour candidate railed against HPV vaccine on social media

6:49pm

2:44

'We can turn these polls around' - Labour's campaign boss

'We can turn these polls around' - Labour's campaign boss

2:27pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

4:00

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

9 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

2:44

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

23 mins ago

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

1:56

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

33 mins ago

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

44 mins ago

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

10:08am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

More from Entertainment

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm