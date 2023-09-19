Live stream: Your Vote 2023, First Leaders' Debate

Watch the first of five TVNZ live election debates, featuring Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon, from 7-9pm.

Follow live text updates of the debate here.

It comes less than a month out from election day on October 14, with advance voting open on October 2.

Tonight's first live Leaders' Debate between Hipkins and Luxon begins at 7pm and will also be available on TVNZ1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz.

It is moderated by 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay and will be the first time voters get to see the leaders of the country's two main parties going head-to-head in a primetime debate.

The debate will be 90 minutes long and will be followed by analysis hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame.