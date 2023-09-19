Three women arrested after alleged kidnapping, assault in Napier

Three women have been charged with kidnapping and assault following an incident in Napier last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said police received a report on Monday last week about an "alleged kidnapping and serious assault involving a group of people".

The three women are aged 24, 20 and 17 and are due back in the Napier District Court on September 27.

Keene said videos related to the incident were found circulating on social media, and those involved in sharing it may face penalties.

"These videos have been classified as objectionable material and anyone found in possession or involved in distributing of these videos will be investigated and potentially prosecuted.

"Investigations remain ongoing to identify those involved, and further charges are likely."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 105.