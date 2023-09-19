New Zealand
1News

Three women arrested after alleged kidnapping, assault in Napier

9:59am
Three women have been charged with kidnapping and assault following an incident in Napier last week.

Three women have been charged with kidnapping and assault following an incident in Napier last week. (Source: 1News)

Three women have been charged with kidnapping and assault following an incident in Napier last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said police received a report on Monday last week about an "alleged kidnapping and serious assault involving a group of people".

The three women are aged 24, 20 and 17 and are due back in the Napier District Court on September 27.

Keene said videos related to the incident were found circulating on social media, and those involved in sharing it may face penalties.

"These videos have been classified as objectionable material and anyone found in possession or involved in distributing of these videos will be investigated and potentially prosecuted.

"Investigations remain ongoing to identify those involved, and further charges are likely."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

Adam Michael Rapson, 18, is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of fellow teenager Zara Mitchell.

24 mins ago

1:56

Crips gang member arrested after armed Auckland bar robbery

Crips gang member arrested after armed Auckland bar robbery

It comes after the armed robberies of three Auckland bars that police believe are linked.

10:02am

0:12

'A tragedy on every level' - Hipkins on Auckland bus station killing

'A tragedy on every level' - Hipkins on Auckland bus station killing

9:22am

5:37

Scathing inquiry finds Dilworth hid sex abuse claims, silenced survivors

IN DEPTH

Scathing inquiry finds Dilworth hid sex abuse claims, silenced survivors

8:06am

5:40

Auckland bus station fight: Murder charge laid against 16-year-old

Auckland bus station fight: Murder charge laid against 16-year-old

7:13am

2:18

Fair Go: Customers cry foul over late, wet wood deliveries

Fair Go: Customers cry foul over late, wet wood deliveries

7:45pm

8:33

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

4:00

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

10 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

2:44

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

24 mins ago

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

1:56

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

34 mins ago

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

45 mins ago

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

10:08am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

More from Entertainment

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm