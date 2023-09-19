Politics
More free school lunches if there's a wealth tax - Greens

12:45pm
The Green Party has announced it'll push the next government to expand the free school lunch programme to more children, saying that "it's the right thing to do".

The latest policy from the Greens relies on introducing a wealth tax, which the party has argued for months can be used to finance a plethora of new government initiatives.

The party also suggested it wanted free school lunches to become universal for all students, but that it wanted the most disadvantaged schools to be targeted first.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: "The Green Party’s plan to keep the current programme going, funded by a wealth tax, and expand free school lunches to 135,000 more children is the right thing to do."

"The Government’s Healthy School Lunches programme provides a decent free lunch to 230,000 children and young people. But its future is at risk following Labour’s decision earlier this year to only provide funding for one more year of lunches.

"The Green Party will put community wellbeing at the heart of education. Free school lunches will support families with the rising cost of living and ensure that no matter what happens, tamariki can get a good lunch at school."

Over the next three years, the plan would cost $544 million, according to the party.

Under the proposed plan, the free lunch programme would be expanded to all schools with an equity index of over 450 from the start of the 2024 school year.

As a result, the first extension proposed would go to 135,000 more students in over 400 more schools from the beginning of 2024.

"Stopping the programme now would be a step backwards and would not align with New Zealanders' shared values of caring for each other," the Greens' policy read.

"We estimate this expansion will create approximately 1,300 jobs in local communities making and serving food in schools.

"Once the programme has been expanded to include those children who need our support the most, the Green Party will work towards making school lunches free for everyone."

The Greens' policy is in sharp contrast to ACT, which wants the next government to scrap the free school lunch programme in its entirety.

Leader David Seymour said the programme has been unaffordable as New Zealand was "headed for a massive fiscal crunch," but his likely coalition partner, National's Christopher Luxon, has pledged to keep the Labour Government programme.

Green Party education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono took aim at the duo today.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen clearer than ever the choice people have in October. A selfish National and ACT government that would serve only to benefit big business and the wealthy few.

"Or a government with a strong Green voice so we can work together to make sure everyone has what they need to live a good life.

The Labour Party has ruled out a wealth tax under leader Chris Hipkins if re-elected.

The Green Party has repeatedly called for a wealth tax — claiming that one could be used to fund universal dental care and tax cuts for low- and middle-income Kiwis.

