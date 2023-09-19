New Zealand
1News

Fleeing driver hits bus, cars before spinning out in Auckland CBD

5:19pm

One person was taken into custody after a vehicle fled police in Auckland CBD this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident began when officers spotted a "vehicle of interest" at about 3.15pm on Daldy St.

They signalled for the driver to stop – but instead, the vehicle "fled the scene at speed".

The Police Eagle helicopter was called in to monitor the vehicle. Officers on the ground did not pursue.

"The driver reversed the vehicle at times and drove the wrong way down several streets in the CBD, as police attempted to spike the vehicle," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"During this time the vehicle hit the back of a bus and clipped three other vehicles. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

"The driver eventually spun the vehicle out on Mayoral Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

"Police are considering charges."

Video from the scene of the spin out shows a man being held to the ground by police officers.

Passersby watch as he appears to have his hands restrained behind his back.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

Last year the United Nations recommended the Government close the three Residential Specialist Schools, but neither Labour or National will say what the future for the schools holds.

6 mins ago

1:47

Kim Dotcom fights order to release hard-drives to FBI

Kim Dotcom fights order to release hard-drives to FBI

The controversial billionaire behind now-defunct data-sharing website Megaupload has been at the centre of multiple litigations in New Zealand, after armed police stormed his Auckland mansion in 2012 and seized hundreds of devices.

27 mins ago

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

Hacker group claims to steal Auckland Transport data

4:05pm

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

16yo appears in court on murder charge after Akl bus station attack

1:15pm

5:37

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

10:47am

2:36

Crips gang member arrested after armed Auckland bar robbery

Crips gang member arrested after armed Auckland bar robbery

10:02am

0:12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

1:47

Future of NZ's schools for students with high needs remains in limbo

14 mins ago

Live updates: Hipkins and Luxon face-off in Leaders' Debate

Live updates: Hipkins and Luxon face-off in Leaders' Debate

27 mins ago

Kim Dotcom fights order to release hard-drives to FBI

Kim Dotcom fights order to release hard-drives to FBI

49 mins ago

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

Mystery as nearly 700kg of meat dumped in Christchurch bins

51 mins ago

BREAKING

Live stream: Your Vote 2023, First Leaders' Debate

Live stream: Your Vote 2023, First Leaders' Debate

6:12pm

Nearly 1000 arrested in $516 million Aus drug raid

Nearly 1000 arrested in $516 million Aus drug raid

More from Entertainment

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress made the admission as she got a standing ovation from fans in Tampa.

3:31pm

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Mon, Sep 18