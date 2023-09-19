Other Sport
Christchurch adaptive athlete pushing to be among CrossFit's best

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
8:27pm

If you ask Craig Harrington what his strength is, he'll tell you it's "grit".

Being an amputee, after losing his leg in a motorbike accident as a teenager, has never held him back.

"There's been time's he's had pants on and people haven't noticed till he's taken his pants off [that he's got an prosthetic] and the whole room goes, 'oh my gosh, he's missing a leg and he's kicking my a** in this workout'," joked his coach, Nathan Askit.

Harrington has always been active. In the wake of his accident, it was sport that gave him a purpose but it was only in the last decade that he discovered his code - CrossFit.

He said the methodology it offers has been "game changing".

CrossFit has been a benefit on multiple fronts for Craig Harrington.

(Source: Supplied)

"My little girl wants to learn how to do handstands and I'm on the grass doing handstands with her, because I can.

"We had a [CrossFit] competition this weekend where part of it is running 5km in the woods - I haven't run 5km since I had two legs. I thought, 'it'll be fine' and it was.

"I do it because I can."

The 48-year-old has come a long way too.

Harrington has previously achieved 37th in the world in the CrossFit Open and later this month with help from crowdfunding will head to the Oceania Throwdown in Australia before heading to the Wheel Wod Games in the States, the pinnacle for adaptive crossfitters.

"I am proud of what I've achieved," he said.

"I think it's really cool to literally throw a stone and see what comes back, it's been a heck of a surprise."

Harrington knows his body can handle it all thanks in part to the prosthetics he uses which he himself has made as a full time technician at Christchurch's Artificial Limb Centre.

Craig Harrington has found purpose in competing in CrossFit.

(Source: Supplied)

"I've been working here for five, almost six years... but technically I've been here 33 years because that's how long I've been an amputee."

Plenty has changed in that time when it comes to technology; his original rubber foot is now carbon fibre and the straps and slings of old are now suspension systems and suctions.

"I think a lot of people [who become amputees] assume it's over, they go, 'well that's me'," he said.

"So when we get them, I want to grab hold of them and go, 'it's okay, this is just the beginning, you're not missing out, there's all this stuff you can do."

Soon he'll have stories from Australia and the US to back those words up and if it all comes together on the day, maybe even a medal too.

Other Sport

