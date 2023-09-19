Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Entertainment
Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage.

The 30-year-old Thank U, Next singer’s filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his 29-year-old wife Lilly Jay.

Ariana cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents obtained by TMZ, which reported Dalton filed his own divorce petition almost simultaneously.

Their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023.

Sources told TMZ the estranged couple "worked everything out" before going to the courthouse and that Ariana will be have a payout for Dalton as they had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The site added there are no hard feelings between the pair, whose insiders said: "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

It emerged in July that Ariana and Dalton, 28, had separated, with a source telling Page Six at the time: "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Days later, Ariana's romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately.

Ariana's separation news came after she was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

Page Six later reported Dalton had visited the singer in the UK on the set of the Wicked film in January in a bid to save their marriage, but "it didn't work out".

A source claimed at the time: "They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."

Ariana and Dalton were first romantically linked in early 2020 during the pandemic but reportedly hit a rocky patch in their relationship when Covid restrictions were lifted and the luxury real estate agent was said to be "taken aback" by Ariana's hectic work schedule.

Ariana was last spotted sporting her wedding ring in public in April when she attended a Jeff Goldblum concert in London.

A divorce attorney previously told Page Six she and Dalton's prenup "almost certainly protects all assets and income that either of them had prior to the marriage".

Ariana, who has an estimated net worth of NZ$405 million, secretly married Dalton in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, California, six months after he proposed with a pearl and diamond ring.

