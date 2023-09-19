Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

77-year-old comes 'out of hiding' at Miss Rotorua 2023

5:17pm
77-year-old Tiana Hodge is the oldest contestant to compete in the Miss Rotorua competition.

77-year-old Tiana Hodge is the oldest contestant to compete in the Miss Rotorua competition. (Source: Supplied)

Among those vying for top honours at Miss Rotorua 2023 is the oldest beauty queen to compete in the pageant’s 76-year history.

The Miss Rotorua 2023 pageant took place over the weekend; an event that embraces diverse cultures and ages.

This year, Tiana Hodge (Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue) stood as Miss Rotorua's oldest contestant since its inception in 1947. Despite being at the ripe age of 77, Hodge said her debut was about coming out of her shell.

“I'm not here for a crown but I am here for the experience, and as I said before come out of hiding.”

And she did exactly that, dancing the night away to Diana Ross’ I’m Coming Out alongside her gym mates.

“I think it’s keeping active in your mind and in your body,” said Hodge.

Māori fashion guru and Miss Rotorua event coordinator Kharl WiRepa has known Hodge for a “number of years.” He said Hodge has always expressed an interest in fashion modelling, as well as being part of other fashion projects his company runs.

“I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity for her to be a part of the pageant, to see transformational change in her own life.”

Hodge acknowledged the special relationship between herself and WiRepa, saying he was a leading visionary within the industry.

“Kharl’s a great leader, he’s very clear in what he needs and wants... he can see where he’s going, and where he wants us to go.”

Hodge took out the award for Most Improved and was first runner-up for Miss Te Arawa.

The pageant was taken out by Pareururoa Rangirangi, a solo mum-of-five living in emergency accommodation who joined the competition to build a better future for her children.

