New Zealand
1News

Miniature artist rebuilding Christchurch's lost buildings

By Digby Werthmuller, 1News Reporter
4:23pm
Mike Beer picked places which were 'iconic' to the community and people of Christchurch.

Mike Beer picked places which were 'iconic' to the community and people of Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Christchurch artist Ghostcat is well known in Canterbury for his miniature model artwork. Now, he's working on a new project remembering some of the city's most famous buildings.

"These are re-builds of places that used to exist in Christchurch pre-earthquake. Places that I have picked that are kind of iconic to the community and people of Christchurch," Mike Beer (Ghostcat) said.

Each building is chosen carefully to connect with stories from the past.

"For me, I am all about nostalgia. I connect with places," he said.

Beer teamed up with the Christchurch City Council to create an "art trail" through the city.

"Parts of these builds will go up on the lampposts with a QR code, and then you can link to it and see what used to be there with information on the build, which is kind of cool and all ties in."

The Christchurch Repertory Theatre on Kilmore St.

The Christchurch Repertory Theatre on Kilmore St. (Source: 1News)

Currently, there are two locations with Beer's artwork on display: Tuam Street in the city and London Street in Lyttelton.

The aim is to complete 15 miniature models in time for his exhibition and book release at the end of next year.

"The book is being written by Rueben Woods, and the pictures are by Dave Richards, which is awesome," Beer said.

"I remember a lot of these places but not all of them. But I think anyone can resonate with something that meant something to them growing up, and this does that for me, and hopefully, it does that for people as well."

The Atami Bathhouse on Tuam St.

The Atami Bathhouse on Tuam St. (Source: 1News)

Beer is self-funding the entire project and hopes the Christchurch Art Gallery will host his exhibition next year.

While material costs are usually quite low, it takes time to finish each one.

"They can take anywhere from six to eight weeks to complete, depending on the intricacy of the build."

Beer has only been building miniature models for just over two years now.

"I was a carpenter back in England, but I was a very miserable carpenter because it is a horrible job, but it obviously gave me the skills to do something like this," he laughed.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Five injured after bus rolls near Ashburton

Five injured after bus rolls near Ashburton

The bus collided with a car on Rules Road before 4pm.

26 mins ago

Teen killed in Canterbury crash after 'street racing' reports - police

Teen killed in Canterbury crash after 'street racing' reports - police

Police said they were "called to a report of illegal street racing activity" before the crash.

6:28pm

1:56

Huge hedge fire in rural Canterbury threatened structures

Huge hedge fire in rural Canterbury threatened structures

Sun, Sep 17

Newsmakers: Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on her 1981 royal wedding performance

Newsmakers: Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on her 1981 royal wedding performance

Sun, Sep 17

3:53

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Sat, Sep 16

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

Sat, Sep 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

26 mins ago

Five injured after bus rolls near Ashburton

Five injured after bus rolls near Ashburton

34 mins ago

BREAKING

Person dies after Akl bus station fight, homicide investigation launched

0:20

Person dies after Akl bus station fight, homicide investigation launched

47 mins ago

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:33pm

Gas leak closes Hamilton road

Gas leak closes Hamilton road

4:30pm

Labour candidate railed against HPV vaccine on social media

Labour candidate railed against HPV vaccine on social media

4:23pm

Miniature artist rebuilding Christchurch's lost buildings

1:22

Miniature artist rebuilding Christchurch's lost buildings

More from Entertainment

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

Stratford was born in Wellington and was an expert on the Australian series for seven seasons.

47 mins ago

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following backlash

The actress drew ire after initially deciding to return her talk show to air amid ongoing Hollywood strikes.

10:52am

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

6:46pm

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

Sun, Sep 17

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Sun, Sep 17