Kiwi Liam Lawson scores first F1 points at Singapore GP

Kiwi rookie Liam Lawson has earned his first Formula One points, placing ninth at the Singapore Grand Prix overnight.

It was the New Zealander's third career race in F1 since replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo mid-season and it was AlphaTauri's best placing of the season.

“I would’ve liked a few more Grands Prix to prepare for this one, but obviously, when you get the opportunity, you have to take it with both hands," Lawson said after the race.

Liam Lawson races in Singapore (Source: Associated Press)

"Honestly, that’s what I’m trying to do, and today was fantastic. I’m happy with the race, and I definitely gave it everything because I think we maximised the car’s performance.

"I need to look at the start because it’s been two weekends in a row that I lost positions, so it makes our lives harder. We stayed out of trouble for the rest of the race and kept it clean. It’s hard when you’re struggling for pace, trying to maximise your tools and get everything out of it, so the race was physically demanding.

"At the end of the day, I’m really happy to have scored two points.”

Most thrilling fight of F1 season

The dominant Red Bulls were out of the picture and F1 had its most thrilling fight for a win this season.

Runaway standings leader Max Verstappen’s winning run ended at 10 races and Red Bull’s at 15 — both F1 records — as Carlos Sainz Jr. won for Ferarri.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore. (Source: Associated Press)

Red Bull dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore.

Sainz started on pole position and held on with badly worn tires over several tense final laps for his second career win in F1 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. It was a four-car fight for the win before George Russell crashed the other Mercedes on the final lap from third position to promote Hamilton to the podium.

"I felt under control. I felt like I could manage well and we brought it home. That was the best feeling," Sainz said after celebrating with his team as fireworks lit up the Singapore circuit.

Leclerc was fourth after failing to hold off the Mercedes cars on older tires, ahead of Verstappen in fifth. The champion had an eventful race after starting 11th and was briefly second on track behind Sainz, though only because almost all other cars stopped for fresh tires. After Verstappen's own pit stop, he fought his way back through the field from 15th.

Despite his worst result since Nov. 2022, Verstappen increased his championship lead to 151 points over Perez with seven races to go. "Everything needs to be perfect to win every race in a season, I knew this day would come and it’s absolutely fine," he said.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine, Oscar Piastri seventh for McLaren after qualifying 18th and Perez eighth. Kevin Magnussen was 10th for Haas.

Besides Red Bull, it was a dismal weekend too for Aston Martin as Fernando Alonso placed 15th after a long pit stop and a spin. His teammate Lance Stroll didn’t take part. The team said Stroll felt sore after a heavy crash in qualifying.