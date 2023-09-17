New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Report shows extra millions spent on Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway

20 mins ago
Arawhiti ki Pūhoi – the viaduct over Pūhoi River.

Arawhiti ki Pūhoi – the viaduct over Pūhoi River. (Source: NX2 Group)

Waka Kotahi has paid road builders millions more on top of the billion-dollar cost of the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.

Official information suggests $77 million has been paid to a Fletcher construction alliance with Spanish giant Acciona, and there may be more to come.

Last year, the claims, mostly over extra costs due to Covid disruptions in 2021-22, were put at $280m.

This week, they were put at $203m in the pre-election fiscal update.

Waka Kotahi told RNZ it had paid part of the claims, though did not say how much.

The rest - which it did not give a figure for - would be tested through a binding dispute process, it said.

The fiscal update said the agency "has not been presented with any evidence to indicate that a claim of that size would be supported by an independent reviewer".

Fletcher's annual report also shows it was working out the impact on its margin of 18 landslides and damage to the new motorway.

The public-private partnership (PPP) road north of Auckland opened in June while still dealing with a slow-moving landslide pressing up against it, thought to have been triggered by the storms in February and March.

"Landslides do not give the contractor a right to additional compensation under the Project Agreement," Waka Kotahi said.

Earlier, construction costs for the 18km motorway were put at $709m plus two earlier settlement payouts - one for Covid, one for "historic" claims - together totalling $165m.

At its June opening, the cost was widely reported as $877m, and this is still how the estimated project cost appears on the official website.

"The more recent government reported value of $1.05 billion for the project road also includes additional costs such as property purchased," the agency told RNZ.

"Final costs will not be known until all claims for additional cost entitlement from the contractor have been resolved."

Finishing-off work had still to be done, as of last month, including completing earthworks at the northern end where the biggest slip is, and finalising work on local roads nearby.

The PPP gives an alliance of Acciona and Higgins 25 years to manage and maintain the road.

The next stage through to Wellsford also faces slip-prone terrain. It is still caught up at the Environment Court.

Waka Kotahi said it was making good progress with one submitter who had appealed after the resource consents and Notice of Requirement processes began in 2020.

"No decision has been made on the contract model for the project."

It did not expect any work to begin this decade.

At least two of the following triggers must occur for the Wellsford stage to get the go-ahead:

  • Death and serious injury savings forecast from Dome Valley safety improvements not achieved within three years
  • A 30%t increase in total number of SH1 closure hours per year from 2018 levels
  • A forecast of traffic volumes exceeding 25,000 per day
  • Other roading claims not related to PPPs total about $114m, up from $100m last year, the fiscal update said.

It showed a contingent liability for Waka Kotahi over contractual disputes totalling $317m in June, down from $431m in March.

By Phil Pennington of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTransportAucklandNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

AT expects HOP system to be restored on Tuesday after 'cyber attack'

AT expects HOP system to be restored on Tuesday after 'cyber attack'

The council organisation urged Aucklanders to keep tagging on, even if their card has insufficient funds on it.

6:05pm

Helicopter crash in Northland leaves one injured

Helicopter crash in Northland leaves one injured

Hato Hone St John have confirmed that one person was taken to Bay of Island's hospital in a moderate condition.

4:41pm

Police's 'particular' focus on man after sports bar robberies

Police's 'particular' focus on man after sports bar robberies

4:21pm

2:12

Govts must give Auckland more power to fix its own issues - Wayne Brown

Govts must give Auckland more power to fix its own issues - Wayne Brown

9:26am

11:50

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

Sat, Sep 16

0:36

'Guns pointed at my staff's heads': Bar manager speaks after robbery

'Guns pointed at my staff's heads': Bar manager speaks after robbery

Sat, Sep 16

2:12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

20 mins ago

Report shows extra millions spent on Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway

Report shows extra millions spent on Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway

45 mins ago

Kiwis likely to hear "Up the Wahs" for at least another week

2:50

Kiwis likely to hear "Up the Wahs" for at least another week

8:00pm

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

2:42

Labour incumbents in 2 Wellington electorates facing stiff competition

7:46pm

Roads closed, planes unable to land as winds lash parts of NZ

Roads closed, planes unable to land as winds lash parts of NZ

7:30pm

Sperm donors exposed for trying to manipulate women into sex

28:46

Sperm donors exposed for trying to manipulate women into sex

7:00pm

Ukrainians in frontline city using yoga as break from Russian shelling

Ukrainians in frontline city using yoga as break from Russian shelling

More from Entertainment

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

Three British news organisations have reported on the allegations.

6:46pm

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

Hugh Jackman 'devastated' after 30-year marriage ends

A source close to the actor has now told Page Six he is reeling from the separation and feels "very sad".

2:11pm

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

8:54am

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Sat, Sep 16

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Sat, Sep 16