AT expects HOP system to be restored on Tuesday after 'cyber attack'

Auckland Transport has said its AT HOP system is likely to be restored to customers on Tuesday morning.

A suspected ransomware attack affected the system, impacting card top-ups and leaving customer service centres with limited functionality.

"Investigations into the cyber incident are still ongoing, and at this stage, AT still believes customer data, including financial data, has not been compromised," an Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson said.

The system is currently offline, but the agency said it is "being rebuilt as quickly as possible".

"Customers will be able to top-up their cards online via MyAT, AT customer service centres and via ticket machines from Tuesday morning, and able to top-up via our AT HOP retailers from Tuesday evening.

"Customers are still able to travel on buses, trains and ferries while we complete restoring the AT HOP system."

AT is encouraging passengers to continue to tag on and off as normal "even if you have insufficient funds".

"AT takes cyber security very seriously. We activated our security protocols as soon as we became aware of the incident last week and are working with our expert partners to minimise any future risk to our systems."