Suspected ransomware attack hits Auckland Transport's Hop cards

3:18pm
No personal or financial data has been accessed, Auckland Transport said in a statement.

A suspected ransomware attack is affecting Auckland Transport's Hop card system, impacting card top-ups and leaving customer service centres with limited functionality.

"Early indications are that this is a ransomware attack however our investigations are ongoing," an Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson told 1News.

AT said in a statement that the incident was isolated and that commuters would still be able to tag on and off, even if their cards are unable to be topped up.

"Our staff and operators will ensure you are still able to travel."

Online top-ups, and services using MyAT Hop on the AT website, are currently unavailable.

Existing auto top-ups will work, but there will be a delay in the processing of payment.

Ticket and top-up machines are only accepting cash payments as Eftpos and credit card transactions are unavailable. Some machines may not work.

AT also said that its customer services centres will have "limited functionality" and may only be able to accept cash payments. AT Hop retailers are be unable to top-up or load concessions onto Hop cards.

AT said that it takes cyber security "extremely seriously".

"We have activated our security protocols and are working with our expert partners to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however we anticipate it may take until early next week to fully restore these services."

