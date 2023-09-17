Air NZ: Extra flights for Warriors fans to Brisbane 'unlikely'

Air New Zealand is "unlikely" to be adding extra flights to Brisbane for Warriors fans hoping to catch the team's NRL preliminary final against the Broncos on Saturday.

Mt Smart stadium was electric last light, as the Warriors beat the Knights to progress through to the NRL preliminary finals in Brisbane.

But fans hoping to catch a last-minute flight across the ditch might be left disappointed.

In a statement to 1News, an Air NZ spokesperson said that because of high demand and the school holidays, adding additional capacity is going to be "difficult and unlikely".

"We’re ecstatic the Warriors brought home the glory last night against the Knights and to have flown 170 loyal fans from the South Island to be part of the home crowd.

"We know how important it is to have that support, and since the win, we’ve been looking at every possible option to get more fans to the Preliminary Final in Brisbane next weekend. It’s also important for us to deliver for customers already booked to fly with us.

"While hundreds of fans have already snapped up seats, school holidays on both sides of the ditch have meant our schedule and flights are already very full. This, unfortunately, means adding any additional capacity is incredibly difficult and unlikely."

Qantas might prove slightly difficult too, with the airline saying they haven't added any additional flights.

"However, we are monitoring demand closely."

Jetstar has said they have also seen an increase in demand for flights between Auckland and Brisbane, with a spokesperson saying they will continue to monitor the demand closely and will schedule additional services if needed.