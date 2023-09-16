Woman facing range of charges after Whakatāne shoplifting

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested and faces numerous charges after an incident in Whakatāne CBD on Wednesday.

The charges including possessing an offensive weapon, methamphetamine possession, disorderly behaviour, and shoplifting.

Police responded to the incident on The Strand at about 5.45pm Wednesday.

"No one was injured in the incident, a woman was taken into custody and a knife was seized," a spokesperson said.

"Police take this type of offending seriously and continue to work hard to hold offenders to account. Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm it causes.

"We need the public to report any suspicious activity so we can conduct enquiries and hold offenders to account."

Anyone who sees suspicious behaviour was urged to call police.