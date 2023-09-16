Cricket
Tim Southee in doubt for World Cup after gruesome injury

6:47am

Tim Southee's Cricket World Cup may be in doubt after suffering a gruesome injury in the fourth ODI against England overnight.

The Black Caps fast bowler fractured and dislocated his thumb while attempting to take a catch off the bowling of Ben Lister in the 14th over.

He immediately signalled his pain and walked straight off the field grimacing. He did not return to the field for the rest of the innings and went to undergo a scan.

With the World Cup just 20 days away, the Black Caps will be hoping for a speedy recovery.

“A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment,” the Black Caps said.

Tim Southee grimaces after injuring his thumb while attempting a catch off England's Joe Root.

Tim Southee grimaces after injuring his thumb while attempting a catch off England's Joe Root.

Black Caps injuries

Southee was not the only Black Cap to get injured either. Daryl Mitchell was also forced from the field with a dislocated finger, while Finn Allen suffered a laceration on one of his fingers while also attempting a catch. Lister then hobbled off with a hamstring injury after bowling six overs.

Mitchell was able to return to the field and cover for the loss of two quicks with seven overs of medium pace. He finished with figures of 2 for 40.

Southee is one of four fast bowlers selected for the World Cup, along with Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry.

New Zealand's campaign opens on October 5 against England.

CricketBlack Caps

