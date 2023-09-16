Teen arrested, another critical after serious Hamilton bar assault

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged "serious assault" at a Hamilton bar overnight.

It left another man, also 18, in critical condition at Waikato Hospital.

Police said the incident, which happened around 2am near Biddy Mulligans Bar on Hood Street, appeared to result from an argument between a group of people.

The offender approached the victim with the assault occurring after they had "exchanged words".

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson stressed the importance of "realising how dangerous any blow to the head can be".

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on it is asked to share that information with police by calling 105.