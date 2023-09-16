New Zealand
1News

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

29 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

Police are "in general pleased" with behaviour at a gang ride around the outskirts of Christchurch today.

Police vehicles monitored the event from a distance.

"Overall behaviour was good and there were no major incidents," Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

"No roads were required to be blocked."

However, a 29-year-old man who had a warrant for their arrest was taken into custody.

Multiple infringements were issued for unlawful driving behaviour and a motorcycle was impounded.

"Police continue to monitor the activity of those who remain in Christchurch overnight, with police ready to respond to any reports of unlawful activity," Syme said.

"Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity and unsafe driving to us, so we can take appropriate action."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

The result means Wednesday night's Powerball draw will have a jackpot of $10 million.

8 mins ago

Woman facing range of charges after Whakatāne shoplifting

Woman facing range of charges after Whakatāne shoplifting

Charges including possessing an offensive weapon, methamphetamine possession, and disorderly behaviour.

7:32pm

'Guns pointed at my staff's heads': Bar manager speaks after robbery

'Guns pointed at my staff's heads': Bar manager speaks after robbery

5:51pm

2:12

Labour clarifies consent law proposals won't shift burden of proof

Labour clarifies consent law proposals won't shift burden of proof

12:50pm

Watch: robbers smash through glass in string of Auckland robberies

Watch: robbers smash through glass in string of Auckland robberies

11:46am

0:12

Teen arrested, another critical after serious Hamilton bar assault

Teen arrested, another critical after serious Hamilton bar assault

11:08am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

29 mins ago

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

39 mins ago

Johnson leads Warriors to NRL's final four in return from injury

Johnson leads Warriors to NRL's final four in return from injury

51 mins ago

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

0:36

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

8:05pm

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

7:57pm

Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North overnight

Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North overnight

More from Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

The pair said the shock announcement is the sole statement either of them will make.

12:20pm

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Tyson, infamous for his ear-bite fight in 1997 against Evander Holyfield, runs Tyson 2.0, producer of Mike Bites edibles – shaped exactly like Holyfield's ear.

9:20am

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

9:50pm

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Fri, Sep 15

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

Fri, Sep 15