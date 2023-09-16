Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

Police are "in general pleased" with behaviour at a gang ride around the outskirts of Christchurch today.

Police vehicles monitored the event from a distance.

"Overall behaviour was good and there were no major incidents," Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

"No roads were required to be blocked."

However, a 29-year-old man who had a warrant for their arrest was taken into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple infringements were issued for unlawful driving behaviour and a motorcycle was impounded.

"Police continue to monitor the activity of those who remain in Christchurch overnight, with police ready to respond to any reports of unlawful activity," Syme said.

"Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity and unsafe driving to us, so we can take appropriate action."