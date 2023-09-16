First day of America's Cup preliminary regatta washed out

The first day of the America's Cup preliminary regatta has been washed out as bad weather struck Vilanova i la Geltru overnight.

Three races were scheduled for the first day of the regatta, however, teams will still have the chance to race in five more races over the next two days before a final between the top two teams on the final day.

Team New Zealand has been setting the pace in the practice days leading up to the regatta.

The Kiwi crew cruised to three wins from three practice races earlier this week.

"Just keeping the boat on the foils today as the wind dropped below six knots was key and the guys did a pretty good job going through the puffs and the manoeuvres,” Burling said yesterday.

“We got some pretty good lanes, good clear air and we're just excited to get out there racing, it's been something we've been aiming at as a group for a long time getting racing underway in this America's Cup.”

The second day of the regatta will begin tonight, weather permitting, at 1.30am NZT.