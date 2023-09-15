World
Watch: US airport staff appear to steal from bags at security

15 mins ago

Two Florida TSA agents have been accused of stealing from passengers' bags at a security checkpoint.

The state attorney's office released several video clips of the duo working at Miami International Airport.

CBS reports they would "distract passengers as they were being screened to steal monies from their belongings".

Police said they removed $600 in cash from one passenger's wallet.

Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested in July but the the footage has only been released this week.

A TSA spokesperson said in a statement: "TSA has removed the officers from screening duties pending completion of the investigation and administrative actions.

"The Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace.

"Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable."

Charges were dropped against a third suspect, Elizabeth Fuster, CBS reports.

"I think they have a lot of nerve because don't they realise they're on camera?" one passenger at the airport told the US broadcaster.

"These are places that are monitored so much. What are they thinking?"

