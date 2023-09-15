League
1News

Warriors great Steve Price ready to tackle Celebrity Treasure Island

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
11:17am

Former Warriors captain and club legend Steve Price is known for his toughness on the footy field and now he's reigniting his competitive edge in a completely different competition - Celebrity Treasure Island.

Price has been named as a contestant for the latest season of the show where he’ll be up against Kiwi actors, comedians and other notable figures.

But he also has a cause driving him with the league hard man raising money for the Child Cancer Foundation on the reality TV show.

“I just went in and thought, ‘I’m going to learn on the run',” he said.

“It may be good, may be bad!”

Steve Price on the latest season of Celebrity Treasure Island, which begins airing next week on TVNZ 2 and on-demand on TVNZ+.

It’s been an exciting few months for Price with his former club also having a resurgent season in the NRL and headed for a do-or-die clash in the NRL Finals this weekend against the Knights.

As part of the build-up to Saturday’s game, Price took a trip down memory lane at Mount Smart Stadium this week where a former teammate and Treasure Island contestant, Monty Betham, coincidentally was on hand to show his support.

1News asked Betham as he was passing by whether he had any advice “Warrior to Warrior” about the competition and he had a few gems on hand.

“I know he will do a fantastic job, he's a fine leader,” Betham said.

“Although he's not going to enjoy not having all the meat because he's a big man – needs a lot of protein!”

Celebrity Treasure Island starts September 18 at 7:30pm from Mondays to Wednesdays on TVNZ 2 and on-demand on TVNZ+

