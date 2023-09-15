Man charged after Wellington bar workers threatened with weapons

A man has been arrested and charged after Wellington bar workers were allegedly threatened with weapons during a robbery in August.

Police said the Strathmore Local was the target of an aggravated robbery on August 6 around 9.30pm.

Two men allegedly threatened workers with a knife and bat and cash was stolen.

"This morning, police including CIB and the armed offenders squad executed a search warrant at a residential address in Strathmore Park," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Stewart said.

"A 45-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow, September 16, on charges of aggravated robbery."

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information as the investigation continues.