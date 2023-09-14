World
Watch: Mine worker tackles man threatening NSW shoppers with knife

1:00pm

A father and son duo took down a man allegedly threatening to stab people with a knife in a New South Wales shopping centre.

Mining worker Blake Towney was grabbing some food with his dad Daryl at Dubbo Centre earlier this week when they saw a man with a knife they said was threatening to stab people.

"Next thing you know this fella comes outta the blue yelling how he is gonna stab someone," Towney told 9News.

"I looked at my father and we both hopped up and my dad picked up a baby high chair and started walking towards him and distracted him, so I came at him from the side and tackled him to the ground and performed a citizens arrest on him."

CCTV captured the moment Towney smashed the threatening man in a classic spear tackle that wouldn't have looked out of place in an NRL match.

Towney said the knife fell out of his hand when he tackled the man.

"I knew I laid a pretty good tackle on him," he said after watching the replay of his big hit.

Towney was worried the hit might have been a little too good, and asked the knife-wielding man if he was OK as he held him down.

A 54-year-old was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.

