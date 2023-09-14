'Unbreathable' - Sydney faces worst air quality globally

Sydney residents are facing a precarious balance between immediate health concerns and long-term safety as the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) accelerates back-burning operations in preparation for a high-risk bushfire season.

The necessary actions have led to a stifling layer of smog blanketing Sydney, now ranking the city's air quality worse than New Delhi and Beijing.

A city in haze

Back burning by the NSW Rural Fire Service has created a haze across Sydney. (Source: 1News)

Landmarks that define Sydney's skyline are hidden behind a heavy mist, affecting both residents and tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think this is the beginning of what's going to be a very tough summer," said one concerned local.

"I can feel it just in the back of my throat."

Necessary evil of back-burning

NSW Rural Fire Service back burning around Sydney. (Source: 1News)

Ben Shephard, from the NSW RFS, said they been conducting hazard prevention burns around the city to mitigate the risk of severe bushfires expected in the coming months.

"Over the last few days, we've been burning a few thousand hectares in and around Sydney," he said.

But the preventive measures are not without their immediate consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-pressure weather system has trapped the smoke, exacerbating the air quality issues.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said it's a small price to pay.

"Everyone apologises for the haze in the air, but it's far better than a raging bushfire going down your street."

A season of high-risk

Residents have been urged to stay inside amid smog around Sydney. (Source: 1News)

The intense back-burning operations have been a response to forecasts predicting above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall, making for a combustible mix.

Commissioner Rob Rogers, of the NSW Rural Fire Service, warned "It's the riskiest season we've had since 2019-2020".

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSW Department of Health declared Sydney's air quality among the worst in the world due to the hazard prevention burning.

But the fire service said due to years of flooding and rain meant there is excess vegetation waiting and ready to burn.

Shephard said the risk emphasised the preventive measures were a 'small price to pay' for long-term safety.

But as a result, residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, have been urged to stay indoors and keep emergency medication at hand.

Impact on Sydney Marathon

Sydney Marathon is still due to go ahead this weekend. (Source: 1News)

The smog has come as Sydney prepares for one of its largest events, the Sydney Marathon, scheduled for this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

While organisers have said the event is still on, they will continue to reassess as the situation developed.