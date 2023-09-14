'Time for a new challenge' - Van Gisbergen locks in NASCAR move

Shane van Gisbergen's shift to NASCAR has been locked in, with the Kiwi driver joining Trackhouse Racing for 2024.

Van Gisbergen's move was heavily-expected in Supercars circles after his impressive debut earlier this year when he won on the streets of Chicago and followed it up with a 10th-place finish at Indianapolis.

His win in July was with Trackhouse Racing and he hopes to deliver them more results next year.

"This announcement means so many things to me," van Gisbergen said.

"I’m proud of what I have achieved here in Australia, but I’m excited by this new chapter in my career and the opportunities that it brings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is time for a new challenge and this adventure into NASCAR will be the biggest challenge of my career and one I’m really looking forward to."

The three-time Supercars champion will compete in select races in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series, Trackhouse Racing has confirmed.

Trackhouse Racing founder and owner Justin Marks said van Gisbergen's first season will be about getting him acclimatised to NASCAR racing, including the varying tracks and styles in the series.

"This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen," Marks said.

"It’s obviously going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well."

Van Gisbergen has a chance to end his Supercars chapter on a high with a fourth title this year, as he sits second in the Drivers' Championship just 137 points behind Brodie Kostecki with four rounds to go.

Included in those drives is another shot at conquering Mount Panorama next month at Bathurst 1000 - a race van Gisbergen has won twice previously, including last year.