Outrage in Spain as journalist touched by man during live cross

11:24am
Journalist Isa Balado confronts man who touched her behind.

Journalist Isa Balado confronts man who touched her behind. (Source: Cuatro)

A Spanish journalist being touched on the behind by a man during a live cross in Madrid has caused outrage and led to condemnation from government officials.

Cuatro's Isa Balado was reporting on a Madrid robbery yesterday when a man approached her from behind and appeared to touch her on the rear.

"Did he just touch your rear?" news host Nacho Abad asked her from the studio.

When she replied that he did, Abad asked her to "put this idiot on".

Balado then confronted the man about his actions on live television.

"As much as you want to ask me what channel we’re from, do you really have to touch my rear?" Balado asked. "I’m live on air and I’m working."

The man denied touching her, despite the video evidence, but then tried to touch her hair before walking off.

The incident drew condemnation from Spain's acting labour minister and second deputy prime minister Yolanda Díaz.

"Machismo is what leads to journalists having to suffer sexual assaults like this and leaves aggressors unrepentant in front of the camera."

Spain's acting equality minister, Irene Montero also weighed in.

"Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity."

The Guardian reports that police arrested a 25-year-old man over the incident.

It comes hot on the heels of the Luis Rubiales scandal. The now former president of Spain’s football federation was forced to resign after kissing Jenni Hermoso against her will after Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year.

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

