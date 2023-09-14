First of its kind miniature golf course opens in Tauranga

A newly opened Tauranga golf course is set to change the face of miniature golf in New Zealand.

Smallgusta is a nine-hole, par-35 course, whose layout mimics a real golf course. Its name is a nod to the iconic Masters course Augusta in the US state of Georgia.

Occupying around 3000sq metres of land, the project was masterminded by Dave and Renee Agnew, who own the adjacent Oropi Hot Pools and Cafe.

"Everything here is different," Dave said.

"There's no backstops, no kerbs, no gimmicks, it's miniature golf how it was originally intended."

In November last year, excavation on the site began. Once that was over, the Agnews got to work.

"I don't know where to start, we're pretty broken," Renee said. "We just laboured for months on end."

After all the blood, sweat and tears, their labour of love is finally open.

The course pays homage to Tauranga and its history, with pā sites visible from the course.

When asked which hole provides the most challenge, hole five's "nasty" fish hook took the prize.

The couple aren't done yet though. Work on the next nine holes will begin next year.

Check out the fruits of Dave and Renee's labour in the Seven Sharp video above.