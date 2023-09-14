All Whites add friendlies against Congo and Greece

The All Whites have finalised their remaining friendlies for 2023, with matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Greece added to their schedule.

New Zealand Football announced the two games this afternoon, with the All Whites playing Congo on October 13 in Murcia, Spain before they play Greece a month later on November 17 in Athens.

The added two games means the All Whites will play the maximum number of international matches possible in 2023 - a topical fact after star striker Chris Wood said last year he was "frustrated" by the lack of consistency in the team's calendar.

"It is brilliant to announce these games and confirm our full list of fixtures for the rest of 2023," head coach Darren Bazeley said.

"We have changed as a team and as an organisation so playing in every possible FIFA window is the new standard, not just this year but going forward."

The newly-announced games add to previously-confirmed fixtures against the Socceroos - a match being played in London for the recently rediscovered Soccer Ashes trophy - in October and the Republic of Ireland later in November.

Bazeley said the quality of opposition is a big boost for the All Whites as well.

“To continue to grow as a team we need to consistently be testing ourselves against strong opponents on a regular basis and these games, along with the Australia and Republic of Ireland matches already announced, do exactly that."

It adds to a big month already for New Zealand men's football after the OlyWhites confirmed their spot in next year's Paris Olympics last week with their win over Fiji in the final of their qualifiers.

"2024 is already looking really exciting," Bazeley added.

"I know the team can’t wait to get started."

All Whites fixtures [NZT]

All Whites v DR Congo in Murcia, Spain - Saturday 14 October, 5am

Australia v All Whites in London, England - Monday 18 October, 7:45am

Greece v All Whites in Athens, Greece - Saturday 18 November, 6am [TBC]

Republic of Ireland v All Whites in Dublin, Ireland - Wednesday 22 November, 8:45am