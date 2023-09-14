88yo Auckland man missing after going for beach walk

Members of the public are being asked to look out for an 88-year-old Auckland man who went missing yesterday morning.

Zhichao was last seen at 10am yesterday morning, saying he would be leaving his Melons Bay home to go for a walk on the beach.

He was wearing grey pants and black pants.

Police described the man as being "of Asian descent, has a slim build, and is about 170cm in height".

"He has short grey hair and is in good physical condition for someone his age."

Zichao is known to walk around the beaches near Mellons Bay frequently and often goes to Papatoetoe.

Police said he either walks or takes the bus to get where he is going.

"His family and Police have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sees Zhichao to contact Police as soon as possible on 111."

"Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting the event number P056021236."