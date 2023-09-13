Take a tour of world's largest cruise ship as it nears completion

The largest cruise ship ever constructed is nearing completion at a Finnish shipyard.

Icon of the Seas weights 250,800 tonnes, as much as five Titanics, and would be taller than Auckland's Sky Tower if you stood it on one end.

The $3 billion vessel has 20 decks, eight separate neighbourhoods and the largest waterpark aboard any cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean, the cruise line Icon of the Seas is built for, said that there has been unprecedented demand for the 'greatest cruise experience available'.

She is due to set sail on her maiden voyage from Miami around the Caribbean in early 2024.

Watch 9News' Brett McLeod take an exclusive tour around the under-construction ship in the video above.