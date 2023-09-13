Police search stream for missing woman Yanfei Bao

Police are continuing the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao today.

It's been eight weeks since the Christchurch mum, aged 44, went missing. Despite extensive searches her body has yet to be found.

With the assistance of the specialist search group, police were out searching Hudsons Road and areas in Greenpark today.

Police said that a number of areas would be searched which have been identified in preparation.

The Hudsons Road area was last searched on August 8 with the Greenpark area being a focus of efforts since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case so far

Real estate agent Bao, 44, disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram on July 19.

52-year-old Tingjun Cao is accused of murdering Yanfei Bao. (Source: Pool)

Tingjun Cao was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on July 23 and charged with kidnapping over the disappearance.

A homicide investigation was launched on July 26, and Cao was charged with murder on August 15. He pleaded not guilty.

And police have previously appealed for information about a number of items in connection with the case.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top. (Source: NZ Police)

ADVERTISEMENT

A tracksuit, a top and a spade appear to be items of police interest.

"Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area some time from approximately midday on Wednesday 19 July, to about 5pm Saturday 22 July," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said last month. "The spade is brand new.

"Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please to contact police."

Anyone with information is urged to call 105.