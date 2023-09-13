Rugby
Moana Pasifika snap up 'tremendous asset' Julian Savea

10:59am
Julian Savea on the burst for the Hurricanes.

Julian Savea on the burst for the Hurricanes. (Source: Photosport)

Former All Blacks wing Julian Savea, a long-standing Hurricanes player let go by the franchise recently, has signed a one-year deal with Moana Pasifika.

The Auckland-based franchise announced Savea’s move this morning, saying the man known affectionately as “The Bus” would help them considerably, and that he may now switch his international allegiance to Manu Samoa.

“Savea’s pace, strength and ability to finish out wide will be a tremendous asset for Moana Pasifika on the field, but his impact off the field will also prove beneficial,” the franchise said in a statement.

“With one of the most recognisable names in rugby, his injection into the Moana Pasifika community space will be inspirational to Pasifika rugby hopefuls in New Zealand and across the Pacific.”

Savea has always been known for his power and he came to global attention during the 2015 World Cup when his ball carrying helped the All Blacks destroy France in their quarter-final in Cardiff.

He scored 46 tries for New Zealand. His last Test was in 2017 against the British and Irish Lions, making him eligible for Manu Samoa under the new World Rugby eligibility laws.

The 33-year-old scored a Super Rugby record-equalling 60 tries in 153 games, also making him the most capped Hurricane.

Hailing from the villages of Siumu, Luatuanu’u, and Falesiu Uta in Samoa, Savea, the brother of current All Blacks loose forward Ardie, has often spoken of his pride in his heritage.

Julian Savea recently revealed on social media that he was no longer required by the Hurricanes, saying the game could be “brutal”.

”It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent this club and my home team over the past 11 years and I’m grateful for the brotherhood I formed over the years, the memories I have made, the knowledge I have learnt and milestones I’ve achieved at the Hurricanes,” Savea wrote on Instagram.

“I know the legacy I have created here for myself is something I am very proud of and will cherish for the rest of my life."

"Not the departure I had planned or hoped for, but that’s rugby for you and sometimes it’s brutal," Savea said.

"I have loved every minute even through the ups and downs and I’m truely grateful for the constant support from my family, friends and the fans. But I’m not finished yet.

"When one door closes, another opens."

