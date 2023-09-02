'Not the departure I'd planned for' - Savea to leave Hurricanes

Ex-All Black Julian Savea has seemingly played his last game for the Hurricanes after announcing his departure on social media.

Savea took to social media to announce his exit, although hinted he was doing so reluctantly.

”It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent this club and my home team over the past 11 years and I’m grateful for the brotherhood I formed over the years, the memories I have made, the knowledge I have learnt and milestones I’ve achieved at the Hurricanes,” Savea wrote on Instagram.

“I know the legacy I have created here for myself is something I am very proud of and will cherish for the rest of my life."

The 33-year-old scored 60 tries in 152 Super Rugby appearances over 11 seasons for the Hurricanes, which were divided into two stints with the power winger spending time in France in between.

But after his return in 2020 for Super Rugby Aotearoa amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Savea managed to equal Israel Folau's career record for most Super Rugby tries early this season.

Savea never got the chance to surpass the former Wallaby with his season ended by injury in June and with the winger off-contract for 2024, the Hurricanes confirmed in a short email today he was gone.

"Not the departure I had planned or hoped for, but that’s rugby for you and sometimes it’s brutal," Savea said.

"I have loved every minute even through the ups and downs and I’m truely grateful for the constant support from my family, friends and the fans. But I’m not finished yet.

"When one door closes, another opens."