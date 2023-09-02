Rugby
1News

'Not the departure I'd planned for' - Savea to leave Hurricanes

1:29pm
Julian Savea.

Julian Savea. (Source: Photosport)

Ex-All Black Julian Savea has seemingly played his last game for the Hurricanes after announcing his departure on social media.

Savea took to social media to announce his exit, although hinted he was doing so reluctantly.

”It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent this club and my home team over the past 11 years and I’m grateful for the brotherhood I formed over the years, the memories I have made, the knowledge I have learnt and milestones I’ve achieved at the Hurricanes,” Savea wrote on Instagram.

“I know the legacy I have created here for myself is something I am very proud of and will cherish for the rest of my life."

The 33-year-old scored 60 tries in 152 Super Rugby appearances over 11 seasons for the Hurricanes, which were divided into two stints with the power winger spending time in France in between.

But after his return in 2020 for Super Rugby Aotearoa amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Savea managed to equal Israel Folau's career record for most Super Rugby tries early this season.

Savea never got the chance to surpass the former Wallaby with his season ended by injury in June and with the winger off-contract for 2024, the Hurricanes confirmed in a short email today he was gone.

"Not the departure I had planned or hoped for, but that’s rugby for you and sometimes it’s brutal," Savea said.

"I have loved every minute even through the ups and downs and I’m truely grateful for the constant support from my family, friends and the fans. But I’m not finished yet.

"When one door closes, another opens."

RugbyHurricanesAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

All Blacks arrive in Lyon ahead of RWC opener

All Blacks arrive in Lyon ahead of RWC opener

A small crowd of people gathered as the team departed for their base camp, escorted by police.

7:08am

1:13

Rugby's winters of discontent: Will this spring be any different?

Rugby's winters of discontent: Will this spring be any different?

Scotty Stevenson reflects on rugby’s latest wake-up call and ponders how consensus can be found to ensure the sport’s survival.

6:00am

Watch: All Blacks honour WW1 soldiers with emotional haka in France

Watch: All Blacks honour WW1 soldiers with emotional haka in France

Fri, Sep 1

1:09

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

Thu, Aug 31

2:17

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Wed, Aug 30

Foster's relief at Barrett decision: 'You always hold your breath'

Foster's relief at Barrett decision: 'You always hold your breath'

Wed, Aug 30

1:08

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Dead whale washes up on Auckland beach

Dead whale washes up on Auckland beach

16 mins ago

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

30 mins ago

Police remain puzzled by mystery help sign at West Coast lake

Police remain puzzled by mystery help sign at West Coast lake

42 mins ago

Popular bear shot dead in Italy, leaving cubs without mother

Popular bear shot dead in Italy, leaving cubs without mother

3:20pm

German man, 98, charged with accessory to murder at Nazi camp

German man, 98, charged with accessory to murder at Nazi camp

2:55pm

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

More from Entertainment

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

The Hoff was spotted alongside Rhys Darby at Auckland's Sky Tower on Friday.

16 mins ago

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

The musician has left the world tour citing an "urgent family matter".

2:55pm

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

9:15pm

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

8:15pm

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Fri, Sep 1