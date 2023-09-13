Te Ao Māori
1News

Māori military veteran chucked out of Perth pub over facial moko

56 mins ago

A Māori military veteran claimed he was chucked out of a Perth pub over his mataora, or facial moko.

Michael Barclay this week shared his story with Australia's A Current Affair show.

His story began when he decided to stop in at the Hotel Windsor for dinner with his wife before a lawn bowls tournament.

However, the dinner didn't go as planned.

"We walked up to the counter and asked a female worker if we could see a menu," Barclay said.

"We perused the menu and it was at this stage the bar person then turned around and said 'sorry we can't serve you'."

Barclay asked why they couldn't be served and was told it was because of his facial tattoo. He told the worker how his tattoos were "culturally significant" but she wouldn't budge.

"There were some Australian patrons next door to us who were ordering some drinks and they were suitably taken aback as well," Barclay said.

He then asked to see the manager, but the woman they had been dealing with responded that she was the manager.

"Well you should know then that these tattoos are culturally significant to Māori," Barclay told her.

Her response wasn't what the couple was hoping for.

"She said, 'yes we know about you Kiwis but you can't stay and will have to leave'."

Barclay and his wife then gave up and left, noting how there was nothing signposted anywhere about facial tattoos being banned at the premises.

"It wasn't until later when we checked their website that we were aghast once again as it said that you weren't allowed in with facial tattoos but dogs were allowed."

He joked to his wife that perhaps if he was wearing a leash he would have been allowed in.

Barclay said the whole incident left him feeling "flabbergasted", especially as the manager said she was aware of moko and Māori culture.

"I can understand perhaps they had other people in there who may have appeared intimidating to other patrons, but it is all about how you conduct yourself."

Barclay has lived in Australia for the last 40 years and received his moko three years ago to celebrate his heritage. He is thinking about making a case to the Human Rights Commission over the issue to help others facing the same challenges.

A Current Affair contacted Hotel Windsor but hadn't received feedback.

WorldTe Ao MāoriAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Qantas illegally sacked 1600 workers early in Covid pandemic

Qantas illegally sacked 1600 workers early in Covid pandemic

The High Court judgment handed down on Wednesday upheld two rulings made by the Federal Court, which found the outsourcing of baggage handlers, cleaners and ground staff was unlawful.

1:20pm

Qantas passengers suffer in limbo on tarmac for 6 hours

Qantas passengers suffer in limbo on tarmac for 6 hours

The Melbourne - Los Angeles flight was eventually cancelled, meaning the arduous wait was for nothing.

11:20am

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

10:17am

Aussie table tennis star bet on rigged Ukrainian matches

Aussie table tennis star bet on rigged Ukrainian matches

7:36pm

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

7:11pm

0:33

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

Tue, Sep 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

19 mins ago

Free 'Wahs under the stars' event to be held at Eden Park

Free 'Wahs under the stars' event to be held at Eden Park

56 mins ago

Māori military veteran chucked out of Perth pub over facial moko

6:32

Māori military veteran chucked out of Perth pub over facial moko

3:56pm

Distant exoplanet could have rare oceans, potential for life - NASA

Distant exoplanet could have rare oceans, potential for life - NASA

3:32pm

More drama at Dunedin City Council after deputy mayor quits

More drama at Dunedin City Council after deputy mayor quits

3:11pm

Youth punches worker in Auckland vape store robbery

0:12

Youth punches worker in Auckland vape store robbery

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Tue, Sep 12

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Tue, Sep 12

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Tue, Sep 12