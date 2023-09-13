Māori military veteran chucked out of Perth pub over facial moko

A Māori military veteran claimed he was chucked out of a Perth pub over his mataora, or facial moko.

Michael Barclay this week shared his story with Australia's A Current Affair show.

His story began when he decided to stop in at the Hotel Windsor for dinner with his wife before a lawn bowls tournament.

However, the dinner didn't go as planned.

"We walked up to the counter and asked a female worker if we could see a menu," Barclay said.

"We perused the menu and it was at this stage the bar person then turned around and said 'sorry we can't serve you'."

Barclay asked why they couldn't be served and was told it was because of his facial tattoo. He told the worker how his tattoos were "culturally significant" but she wouldn't budge.

"There were some Australian patrons next door to us who were ordering some drinks and they were suitably taken aback as well," Barclay said.

He then asked to see the manager, but the woman they had been dealing with responded that she was the manager.

"Well you should know then that these tattoos are culturally significant to Māori," Barclay told her.

Her response wasn't what the couple was hoping for.

"She said, 'yes we know about you Kiwis but you can't stay and will have to leave'."

Barclay and his wife then gave up and left, noting how there was nothing signposted anywhere about facial tattoos being banned at the premises.

"It wasn't until later when we checked their website that we were aghast once again as it said that you weren't allowed in with facial tattoos but dogs were allowed."

He joked to his wife that perhaps if he was wearing a leash he would have been allowed in.

Barclay said the whole incident left him feeling "flabbergasted", especially as the manager said she was aware of moko and Māori culture.

"I can understand perhaps they had other people in there who may have appeared intimidating to other patrons, but it is all about how you conduct yourself."

Barclay has lived in Australia for the last 40 years and received his moko three years ago to celebrate his heritage. He is thinking about making a case to the Human Rights Commission over the issue to help others facing the same challenges.

A Current Affair contacted Hotel Windsor but hadn't received feedback.