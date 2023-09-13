New Zealand
1News

Homeowner shot while chasing intruder off Hawke's Bay property

8:59am

(Source: 1News)

A man was taken to hospital after being shot while chasing an intruder off his property in the Hawke's Bay last night.

Police said the man was at home with his wife when they heard noises outside.

The man went to investigate and found a person on their property. The offender ran away and the homeowner chased him, but was shot by what police believe to be either a small calibre gun or slug gun.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating and are taking it "extremely seriously".

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

Palmerston North man shot dead in front of his children

Palmerston North man shot dead in front of his children

Hori Gage, 27, was killed after being shot in a vehicle in Highbury on August 6. His children were in the car at the time.

8:35am

Nelson museum hires temporary security guard after staff abused

Nelson museum hires temporary security guard after staff abused

Museum staff were verbally abused and an item was stolen from the museum store.

8:21pm

Gang link as shots fired in alleged Whangārei cannabis robbery

Gang link as shots fired in alleged Whangārei cannabis robbery

6:50pm

Marokopa saga: Taupō man '100% sure' he saw Tom Phillips and kids

Marokopa saga: Taupō man '100% sure' he saw Tom Phillips and kids

6:28pm

2:47

Man charged with murder of Te Atatū woman

Man charged with murder of Te Atatū woman

5:20pm

0:31

Man who allegedly robbed SkyCity Casino caught on Auckland bus

Man who allegedly robbed SkyCity Casino caught on Auckland bus

1:05pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

All Blacks front rowers 'working harder' to fix exposed scrum

All Blacks front rowers 'working harder' to fix exposed scrum

5 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins chats to med students in Dunedin, Luxon in Auckland

2:59

Election live: Hipkins chats to med students in Dunedin, Luxon in Auckland

19 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: ACT announce law and order policy for election

LIVE: ACT announce law and order policy for election

22 mins ago

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

36 mins ago

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

47 mins ago

Covid may have permanently damaged people's immunity

Covid may have permanently damaged people's immunity

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

5:03pm

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

1:40pm

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Tue, Sep 12