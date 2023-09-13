Homeowner shot while chasing intruder off Hawke's Bay property

A man was taken to hospital after being shot while chasing an intruder off his property in the Hawke's Bay last night.

Police said the man was at home with his wife when they heard noises outside.

The man went to investigate and found a person on their property. The offender ran away and the homeowner chased him, but was shot by what police believe to be either a small calibre gun or slug gun.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating and are taking it "extremely seriously".