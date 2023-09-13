Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

29 mins ago
Former One Direction star Liam Payne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after falling ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after falling ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Liam Payne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after falling ill on a trip to Lake Como in Italy.

The 30-year-old former One Direction star is said to have been enjoying a holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to celebrate their one-year anniversary when he started experiencing agonising kidney pain — just weeks after cancelling gigs due to a serious kidney infection — and he was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was checked in for emergency treatment.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.

"Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill."

Payne will reportedly have to stay in hospital for several days while doctors take care of him and run tests.

The insider added: "Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.

"They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse."

The news comes after Payne was previously forced to cancel a series of gigs in South America after spending time in hospital to treat a kidney infection.

He broke the news to fans in a post on Instagram, writing: "It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.

"Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

EntertainmentUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

Thu, Sep 7

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Netflix's hit royal drama will come to an end later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service.

Wed, Sep 6

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Mon, Sep 4

'That's what riled me' - Noel Gallagher explains Adele feud

'That's what riled me' - Noel Gallagher explains Adele feud

Sun, Sep 3

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Wed, Aug 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

29 mins ago

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

55 mins ago

Foreign buyers plan 'worth it' to National - Jessica Mutch McKay

5:59

Foreign buyers plan 'worth it' to National - Jessica Mutch McKay

7:21pm

Felix Desmarais: Hipkins on campaign form, but there's a long way to go

Felix Desmarais: Hipkins on campaign form, but there's a long way to go

6:34pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:23pm

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

6:07pm

Poll: More opposition than support for Nats' foreign buyers plan

2:59

Poll: More opposition than support for Nats' foreign buyers plan

More from Entertainment

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Liam Payne is said to have been on holiday with his girlfriend in Italy when he fell ill.

29 mins ago

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Taylor Swift dominated the awards, winning nine of the 11 awards that she was up for.

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Tue, Sep 12

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Tue, Sep 12