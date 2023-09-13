World
1News

Distant exoplanet could have rare oceans, potential for life - NASA

3:56pm
An artist's rendering of K2-18b, an exoplanet 8.6 times larger than Earth.

An artist's rendering of K2-18b, an exoplanet 8.6 times larger than Earth. (Source: NASA)

NASA's James Webb Telescope has possibly detected the presence of a molecule that could signal life as we know it on a distant exoplanet.

Dimethyl sulfate (DMS) was possibly detected on K2-18b which lies 120 light years from Earth in the Leo constellation. On Earth, this is only produced by life, primarily by phytoplankton in marine environments.

The exoplanet lies within the habitable zone of its star and is 8.6 times the size of Earth.

Methane and carbon dioxide are abundant in the atmosphere, with a scarcity of ammonia supporting a hypothesis that K2-18b has a water ocean.

This adds to recent studies that the planet could be what's known as a Hycean exoplanet — one with the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and sustain a water ocean-covered surface.

Astronomer Nikku Madhusudhan said that the findings underscore the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life elsewhere.

"Traditionally, the search for life on exoplanets has focused primarily on smaller rocky planets, but the larger Hycean worlds are significantly more conducive to atmospheric observations.

"Upcoming Webb observations should be able to confirm if dimethyl sulfate is indeed present in the atmosphere of K2-18b at significant levels."

It is the first time that astronomers have detected the possibility of DMS in a planet orbiting a distant star.

However, K2-18b's position in the habitable zone and the detection of carbon-rich molecules in its atmosphere does not necessarily mean that the planet can support life.

The planet's interior likely contains a mantle of high-pressure ice, like Neptune, but with a thinner hydrogen atmosphere and an ocean surface which could be too hot to be habitable or be liquid.

Astrophysicist Subhajit Sarkar said that planets like this are the most common type known so far in the galaxy, characterised as a sub-Neptune due to its size being between that of Earth and Neptune.

"We have obtained the most detailed spectrum of a habitable-zone sub-Neptune to date, and this allowed us to work out the molecules that exist in its atmosphere."

The James Webb Space Telescope works by analysing the light passing through a planet's atmosphere which contains the chemical signature of molecules in its atmosphere. By splitting the light into its components and identifying gaps created by the chemical absorption of light in a planet's atmosphere, researchers can figure out its chemical composition.

WorldSpace

SHARE ME

More Stories

NASA astronaut breaks US record for longest spaceflight

NASA astronaut breaks US record for longest spaceflight

By the time he returns to Earth later this month, Rubio will have been in space for over a year.

1:07pm

India moon rover completes walk as scientists look for frozen water

India moon rover completes walk as scientists look for frozen water

India last month became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, where scientists believe frozen water can be found.

Mon, Sep 4

India launches spacecraft to study sun after successful moon landing

India launches spacecraft to study sun after successful moon landing

Sat, Sep 2

NASA discovers new lunar crater made by Russian lander crash

NASA discovers new lunar crater made by Russian lander crash

Sat, Sep 2

Blue super moon 'dazzles' stargazers around the world

Blue super moon 'dazzles' stargazers around the world

Thu, Aug 31

1:00

US sues Elon Musk's SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination

US sues Elon Musk's SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination

Sat, Aug 26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

17 mins ago

Free 'Wahs under the stars' event to be held at Eden Park

Free 'Wahs under the stars' event to be held at Eden Park

54 mins ago

Māori military veteran chucked out of Perth pub over facial moko

6:32

Māori military veteran chucked out of Perth pub over facial moko

3:56pm

Distant exoplanet could have rare oceans, potential for life - NASA

Distant exoplanet could have rare oceans, potential for life - NASA

3:32pm

More drama at Dunedin City Council after deputy mayor quits

More drama at Dunedin City Council after deputy mayor quits

3:11pm

Youth punches worker in Auckland vape store robbery

0:12

Youth punches worker in Auckland vape store robbery

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

5:03pm

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Tue, Sep 12

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Tue, Sep 12