Couple sentenced for migrant exploitation, immigration fraud

A couple and their three associated businesses have been sentenced for immigration fraud and migrant exploitation charges.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said 53-year-olds Vikram and Susheel Madaan, as well as their companies had pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

The offences include six related to providing false and misleading information to INZ officers on work visa applications, and five related to exploitation of three Indian migrant workers they employed.

Through their companies Elegant Overseas Ltd, Indian Fashion & Kraft Ltd, and Blessing Overseas Ltd, the Madaans import Indian merchandise for sale via the family's stores and online.

A full reparation of over $91,000 has been repaid to the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Manukau District Court yesterday, Judge Jelas sentenced both offenders to three years imprisonment, though provided a 45% discount "for their guilty pleas, for good character and showing ongoing support of family members and the community, for the reparation they paid and other matters".

Ultimately, the end sentence was 21 months imprisonment or 10.5 months each to be served in home detention.

Jelas additionally fined the companies $4,000 for three charges and entered a conviction and discharge for all other charges their companies faced.

Immigration national manager investigations Stephanie Greathead said the Madaans provided false and misleading information to INZ when submitting visa applications and paid their temporary workers beneath the minimum wage, an action that "deliberately undermines the integrity of the immigration system".

"We estimate the victims, in this case, were collectively underpaid by the Madaans and their companies by a substantial amount during the terms of their employment," she said.

"This conviction should act as a strong warning to anyone considering employing migrants who are not entitled to work or exploit temporary or unlawful migrants. No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand, and you will be held to account."

INZ encourages anyone who believes they are victim to or have witnessed exploitation in the workplace to contact the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) at 0800 200 088, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.