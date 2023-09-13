New Zealand
1News

Couple sentenced for migrant exploitation, immigration fraud

1:46pm
Many migrants have paid thousands of dollars for accredited employer work visas, but arrived in Aotearoa finding little or no work available.

Many migrants have paid thousands of dollars for accredited employer work visas, but arrived in Aotearoa finding little or no work available. (Source: istock.com)

A couple and their three associated businesses have been sentenced for immigration fraud and migrant exploitation charges.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said 53-year-olds Vikram and Susheel Madaan, as well as their companies had pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

The offences include six related to providing false and misleading information to INZ officers on work visa applications, and five related to exploitation of three Indian migrant workers they employed.

Through their companies Elegant Overseas Ltd, Indian Fashion & Kraft Ltd, and Blessing Overseas Ltd, the Madaans import Indian merchandise for sale via the family's stores and online.

A full reparation of over $91,000 has been repaid to the victims.

At the Manukau District Court yesterday, Judge Jelas sentenced both offenders to three years imprisonment, though provided a 45% discount "for their guilty pleas, for good character and showing ongoing support of family members and the community, for the reparation they paid and other matters".

Ultimately, the end sentence was 21 months imprisonment or 10.5 months each to be served in home detention.

Jelas additionally fined the companies $4,000 for three charges and entered a conviction and discharge for all other charges their companies faced.

Immigration national manager investigations Stephanie Greathead said the Madaans provided false and misleading information to INZ when submitting visa applications and paid their temporary workers beneath the minimum wage, an action that "deliberately undermines the integrity of the immigration system".

"We estimate the victims, in this case, were collectively underpaid by the Madaans and their companies by a substantial amount during the terms of their employment," she said.

"This conviction should act as a strong warning to anyone considering employing migrants who are not entitled to work or exploit temporary or unlawful migrants. No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand, and you will be held to account."

INZ encourages anyone who believes they are victim to or have witnessed exploitation in the workplace to contact the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) at 0800 200 088, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeImmigrationAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Armed police chase down armed robber at Auckland train station

Armed police chase down armed robber at Auckland train station

Police said the 28-year-old man entered a shop in Newmarket and pointed a gun at one of the staff members.

12:50pm

'Nervous' driver struggles to navigate narrow Harbour Bridge lane

'Nervous' driver struggles to navigate narrow Harbour Bridge lane

A truckie filmed the driver hitting warning poles before mounting the kerb.

12:27pm

0:38

Kiri Allan pleads not guilty to refusing to accompany police after crash

Kiri Allan pleads not guilty to refusing to accompany police after crash

12:11pm

Police search stream for missing woman Yanfei Bao

Police search stream for missing woman Yanfei Bao

11:46am

0:35

New Zealand's top public toilets battle for national crown

New Zealand's top public toilets battle for national crown

11:35am

8:37

Councillor hits out at 'useless dog owners' as shelters overflow

Councillor hits out at 'useless dog owners' as shelters overflow

9:17am

5:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

25 mins ago

Popular nasal decongestant doesn't relieve congestion - FDA

Popular nasal decongestant doesn't relieve congestion - FDA

41 mins ago

Baby shark caught in work glove rescued by US couple

Baby shark caught in work glove rescued by US couple

57 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from Dunedin

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from Dunedin

59 mins ago

Johnson 'progressing well' for Warriors' do-or-die Finals clash

Johnson 'progressing well' for Warriors' do-or-die Finals clash

1:58pm

Bus drivers urged to wait until passengers seated before driving off

Bus drivers urged to wait until passengers seated before driving off

1:52pm

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

5:03pm

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Tue, Sep 12

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Tue, Sep 12