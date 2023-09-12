Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Ed Sheeran played a yet-to-be released song as he crashed a couples wedding at a Las Vegas chapel.

Jordan and Carter Lindenfield were preparing to exchange vows when the Thinking Out Loud singer appeared with an acoustic guitar and backup singers to play a song called Magical from his forthcoming album.

The couple asked Sheeran for a photo before he signed their marriage certificate as a witness. Sheeran posted a video to his Instagram today which captured the event.

“Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x,” the singer captioned the video.

The couple whose wedding he crashed wrote in the comments section, “THANK YOU SO MUCH for the most magical day of our lives … we’ll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us.”

The wedding crashing comes as Sheeran was forced to postpone the Las Vegas stop of his tour due to excessive heat.

His new album Autumn Variations is due for release on September 29.