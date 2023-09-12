Watch: Army truck smashes through police road block in England

A military truck has damaged nine vehicles after it smashed through a police road block in Somerset, England today.

"I couldn't believe it. It was quite scary," local Jo Roadnight told the BBC.

The truck hit four police cars, five other vehicles and a signpost in the village of Norton Fitzwarren. No one was injured.

Police responded after reports of a man threatening a local citizen.

He had been previously detained on multiple counts of suspected criminal damage.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) deployed its Exeter aircraft to assist police.

Authorities arrested the man on suspicion of the attempted murder of police officers.

The area has been cordoned off as forensic teams continue investigations.