Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

50 mins ago
Warriors fans hold up a sign at Mt Smart Stadium.

Warriors fans hold up a sign at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Tickets for the must-win Warriors home final this weekend were snapped up in minutes this afternoon.

General public tickets went up for sale at 12pm and by 12.40pm they were all gone.

The Warriors announced the sellout in a story on its official Instagram page.

Pre-sale tickets had been available from yesterday to fan club members and those willing to pay extra for a special fan pass.

It comes after the Warriors lost to the Panthers on Saturday without their talisman Shaun Johnson.

Johnson was out with a leg injury but is expected to be back on board for the clash against the Newcastle Knights at Go Media, Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

The Knights are on an incredible 10-0 run of wins and will be tough competition for the Warriors.

If the Warriors win they will play the Broncos the following week in Queensland for a chance to reach the grand final.

Johnson's absence felt by Warriors as Panthers pile on points

A nation's rugby league dream is hinging on a troublesome calf muscle after the absence of Shaun Johnson thwarted the Warriors in a 32-6 qualifying loss to Penrith.

Sat, Sep 9

Warriors fan mania sweeps Sydney and wakes up the team themselves

Passionate supporters, catchy anthems, and merchandise frenzies herald the epic showdown between the Warriors and Penrith Panthers.

Fri, Sep 8

2:17

Cleary cherishes 'fond' Warriors memories but ready for war

Fri, Sep 8

0:30

Johnson defiant over injury blows: 'Team has never been about one person'

Fri, Sep 8

1:59

Warriors confirm Shaun Johnson ruled out of Panthers clash

Thu, Sep 7

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Thu, Sep 7

6 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

18 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

30 mins ago

Cher to release her first Christmas album

39 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

50 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

52 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

30 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm