Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Tickets for the must-win Warriors home final this weekend were snapped up in minutes this afternoon.

General public tickets went up for sale at 12pm and by 12.40pm they were all gone.

The Warriors announced the sellout in a story on its official Instagram page.

Pre-sale tickets had been available from yesterday to fan club members and those willing to pay extra for a special fan pass.

It comes after the Warriors lost to the Panthers on Saturday without their talisman Shaun Johnson.

Johnson was out with a leg injury but is expected to be back on board for the clash against the Newcastle Knights at Go Media, Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

The Knights are on an incredible 10-0 run of wins and will be tough competition for the Warriors.

If the Warriors win they will play the Broncos the following week in Queensland for a chance to reach the grand final.