Live: NZ Warriors vs Penrith Panthers, NRL Finals

Welcome to 1News' live coverage of this evening's NRL Finals match between the Warriors and Panthers from BlueBet Stadium in Penrith.

20min: PEN 6-0 WAR

Both sides completing their sets but lordy are there some big hits in this one! After trading metres for three sets, the Panthers take advantage as To'o makes the break down the right edge. On the last Cleary kicks but the Warriors recover only to cough it up one play-the-ball later! Panthers on the attack just 10m from the Warriors line!

17min: PEN 6-0 WAR

Promising set from the Warriors but the Panthers defence locks them down when it counts on the final tackle as the Warriors keep the ball in hand instead of kicking! Panthers reply with a clean set and kick on the last to Montoya who makes the clean catch this time.

15min: PEN 6-0 WAR

Warriors survive again off a superb hit from Martin! Dylan Edwards slices through the Warriors line for a 40m run deep into the Kiwi half. Panthers look to play it quick and get it to Cleary but as he's looking to pass, Te Maire Martin hits him and conjures a knock on! Even better, in the following set, the Warriors get a penalty and so they head into the Penrith half for a fresh set of six.

12min: PEN 6-0 WAR

Panthers throw everything at the Warriors with their fresh set but the Kiwi line holds! Warriors get the changeover on their 10m line.

11min: PEN 6-0 WAR

Panthers wrestling control of this one one now as after a strong set of their own, they limit the Warriors to just 23m in their replying set of five. Panthers come back hard at the Warriors and get six more as they enter the Kiwi half!

9min: PEN 6-0 WAR

WAR NO TRY! The Warriors are immediately on the attack! Panthers cough up the ball early in their set after the restart so it's a zero count for the Warriors 30m out from the Penrith line! Two tackles gets them up to the 10m and now they're looking at their options. They stay central until the last tackle before coming to the left! It gets to Walker and he's in in the left corner! Bunker is called in immediately to check obstruction though and they find Pompey took out Walker's defender immediately beforehand so no try. Promising response from the Warriors though.

7min: PEN 6-0 WAR

PEN TRY! Too good from Penrith. Settled set eventually comes to the right edge and it's a quick ball from Leota that gives To'o enough space to finish in the corner, stretching out for the line.

4min: PEN 0-0 WAR

More BIG hits from the Warriors to open this one as Panthers are 40m out on their fifth. Cleary goes high to the right corner. Montoya looks to contest it but he loses it! Panthers with the early advantage. A full set inside the Warriors 20 coming up.

2min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Great start from the Warriors! Quick linespeed to start limits the Panthers' opening set and the Warriors bring it back to 15m from halfway for their first set. Couple hit-ups in the middle and they're over halfway for the 5th. A high kick from Martin is chased but the Warriors are penalised for being offside doing so.

0min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors get us going in Penrith!

6:05pm: Pregame

Some final words in the sheds before the teams hit the pitch in front of a sellout crowd of 22,500. Warriors are booed on to the pitch. Classy as ever, Australia.

There's some good patches of "Wahs" supporters in the crowd though and they give the visitors a warm welcome before the minor premiers make their way out to a big cheer.

Not long now!

5:50pm: Conditions

A beautiful, sunny afternoon in Penrith for some finals footy. 20 degrees with some light winds around. Great conditions for rugby league!

5:40pm: 'Team has never been about one person'

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

One of the big talking points heading into tonight's contest is the late withdrawal of Shaun Johnson from the Warriors' lineup.

Johnson has been pivotal for the Warriors this season and has delivered some of the best performances of his career for the club but in their return to the NRL Finals, he won't be out there tonight with a calf complaint.

The 32-year-old played down the impact it will have though, saying, "our team has never been about one person. It's no different now. We'll be right".

You can read more from Johnson here.

5:30pm: Preview

Ivan Cleary. (Source: Getty)

If Ivan Cleary needed any reminder of the momentum around the Warriors' first finals series in five years, it was staring him in the face at Penrith on Friday morning.

Driving into the club's base at the foot of the mountains ahead of Saturday's qualifying final, Cleary was greeted by around 50 Warriors fans outside their team's hotel opposite the Panthers Leagues Club.

With music already booming before 8am, several Warriors players came out to meet fans. Even the Penrith coach couldn't help but wave hello.

Cleary knows as well as anyone what this finals series means to the Warriors.

He was the club's fullback in their first grand-final appearance in 2002, and their coach when they last made the decider in 2011.

"I definitely have very fond memories from my time over there," Cleary said.

"They have this way about them as a club where once you've been there you are sort of always part of them, which I think is pretty cool.

"I just saw those guys all out there (in the car park), and I thought that's exciting for them. I know the whole country's pretty pumped about it. Which is amazing.

"Great for the game of rugby league and great for the club. They have been through a lot over the last few years. And it's just great to see him doing well."

The Warriors are the feel good story of this year's finals.

The club and their players spent the best part of 854 days stuck in Australia during COVID-19, with only brief breaks home in between.

"Up the Wahs" has become the unofficial slogan of September in New Zealand, plastered across the front pages of newspapers and read out in parliament.

The run to the 2011 grand final is to this point the most emotive month of rugby league in New Zealand, but in Cleary's eyes this has easily topped it.

"I think this year is probably a little different," Cleary said.

"What's happened the last few years, I think it's really probably galvanised the support base over there. They haven't been able to watch them play for three years.

"And the footy they've been playing has been awesome.

"I don't think we ever had a year like this when I was there. They're probably going better."

The only potential problem for the Warriors is the team they run into on Saturday.

The loss of Shaun Johnson (calf) has hit the visitors hard, with Dylan Walker the man most likely to move into the halves alongside Te Maire Martin given Luke Metcalf is also out.

Penrith have their own issues with Izack Tago (pectoral) ruled out on Friday, joining Jarome Luai on the sidelines with Tyrone Peachey to start at centre.

But this is a Panthers side in their prime hunting an NRL three-peat.

They have not lost to a fellow finalist since round one against Brisbane, while their record in finals in the past three years reads 8-2 while leaking 14.2 points per game.

And while the Warriors' right edge has been lethal this year, Penrith's left have only been scored on 15 times in 24 games this year.

"We've prepared all season for this," Cleary said.

"I feel like our game stands up in finals, it suits finals. It's just up to us to go out there and execute."

5:25pm: Teams

Fans cheer on the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 4. Stephen Crichton 21 Luke Garner 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Bench: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Zac Hosking

Reserves: 18. Jaeman Salmon

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 14. Dylan Walker 6. Te Maire Martin 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris

Bench: 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran 18. Freddy Lussick

Reserves: 20. Taine Tuaupiki