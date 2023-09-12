Teen splits head open while fleeing police in Dunedin CBD

A teenage girl split her head open while fleeing police in Dunedin last night after a group allegedly shoplifted and assaulted another teen on George St.

Four youths aged 14, 15 and 17 allegedly stole alcohol from a supermarket in Mosgiel and attempted to steal more from a liquor store on Moray Place.

Police were called around 7pm after one of the members of the group allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old on George St in the central city, holding the victim to the ground.

The group fled on foot but one of the youths tripped and split her head open.

She was transported to hospital in moderate condition and police are continuing to make inquiries into the incident.