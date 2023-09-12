New Zealand
1News

Teen splits head open while fleeing police in Dunedin CBD

11:58am
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A teenage girl split her head open while fleeing police in Dunedin last night after a group allegedly shoplifted and assaulted another teen on George St.

Four youths aged 14, 15 and 17 allegedly stole alcohol from a supermarket in Mosgiel and attempted to steal more from a liquor store on Moray Place.

Police were called around 7pm after one of the members of the group allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old on George St in the central city, holding the victim to the ground.

The group fled on foot but one of the youths tripped and split her head open.

She was transported to hospital in moderate condition and police are continuing to make inquiries into the incident.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man who allegedly robbed SkyCity Casino caught on Auckland bus

Man who allegedly robbed SkyCity Casino caught on Auckland bus

Police said it's "game over" for the man who has been charged with aggravated robbery.

1:05pm

Police cordons stood down after reports of gun at Napier home

Police cordons stood down after reports of gun at Napier home

The Armed Offenders Squad cleared the property and a firearm wasn't located.

12:51pm

7 arrested as guns, drugs seized during Gore search warrants

7 arrested as guns, drugs seized during Gore search warrants

11:57am

Concerns pyramid schemes operating under guise of mentorships

Concerns pyramid schemes operating under guise of mentorships

11:36am

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

11:14am

Dunedin deputy mayor resigns over working relationship with mayor

Dunedin deputy mayor resigns over working relationship with mayor

8:04am

0:19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

17 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

29 mins ago

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

38 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

49 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

51 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

More from Entertainment

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

29 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm