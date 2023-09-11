New Zealand
Homicide probe launched after person's death in Auckland

11:16am

A homicide investigation has been launched in West Auckland following a person's death today.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor told 1News police had been called to Gloria Ave in the Te Atatū Peninsula at around 7.15am, where a person was found with critical injuries.

"They were transported to hospital in a critical condition, however have since died as a result of their injuries," Proctor said.

"One person located at the address is assisting police with inquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the death.

"A scene guard is currently in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area this morning while our inquiries continue."

Police at an address in Te Atatū Peninsula.

Police at an address in Te Atatū Peninsula. (Source: 1News)

Hato Hone St John told 1News it was notified of the incident at around 7.16am, responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle and transported a patient to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Neither police or St John have said what the deceased person's injuries were at this stage.

Just after 8am, 1News saw Gloria Ave had been taped off and at least four police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene.

Numerous police were present, including one holding an assault rifle standing at the fence of a residential address.

