Entertainment
1News

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

43 mins ago

(Source: Jim Beam Homegrown)

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

Headlining the event is L.A.B, who are making their Homegrown return.

“We can’t wait to celebrate our new album L.A.B VI with our fans at Homegrown 2024!” singer Joel Shadbolt said.

Kiwi legends Stan Walker, Sons of Zion, Ladi6, Katchafire, David Dallas, Home Brew, and Kora will also be making their Homegrown returns.

Joining them will be a mix of legendary and up-and-coming artists making their debut at the festival.

The biggest names among these are singer-songwriter Bic Runga and Teeks.

“We are really excited to be playing our first ever Homegrown. I can’t wait to check out some of the other new acts and catch up with some old mates. Wellington crowds are always something special,” Bic Runga said.

Coterie, Alien Weaponry, Kaylee Bell, Muroki, Georgia Lines, Rubi Du, 1814 and Lady Shaka will all be debuting at the festival as well.

This year's incarnation of Homegrown will be featuring a “revamped supersized marquee” for the electronic performances.

This stage will feature the likes of Lee Mvtthews, Montell2099, Flowidus, and Sin & Brook.

Blindspott, Devilskin, Head Like a Hole, Dead Favours, and Volts will be headlining the rock stage.

The acts will be performed across five different stages with the festival set to mark its 17th anniversary.

Tickets are now on sale via Homegrown's website.

EntertainmentMusicWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn't credible.

9:30pm

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Concertgoers were sent an email today advising them of the change.

2:37pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

3:59

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

10 mins ago

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

15 mins ago

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

23 mins ago

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

35 mins ago

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

43 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

More from Entertainment

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

43 mins ago

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

The Kiwi filmmaker's new series on NZR+ follows his deep dive into French rugby, and allowed him to express his own love for the boys in black.

59 mins ago

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

7:00pm