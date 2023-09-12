L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

Headlining the event is L.A.B, who are making their Homegrown return.

“We can’t wait to celebrate our new album L.A.B VI with our fans at Homegrown 2024!” singer Joel Shadbolt said.

Kiwi legends Stan Walker, Sons of Zion, Ladi6, Katchafire, David Dallas, Home Brew, and Kora will also be making their Homegrown returns.

Joining them will be a mix of legendary and up-and-coming artists making their debut at the festival.

The biggest names among these are singer-songwriter Bic Runga and Teeks.

“We are really excited to be playing our first ever Homegrown. I can’t wait to check out some of the other new acts and catch up with some old mates. Wellington crowds are always something special,” Bic Runga said.

Coterie, Alien Weaponry, Kaylee Bell, Muroki, Georgia Lines, Rubi Du, 1814 and Lady Shaka will all be debuting at the festival as well.

This year's incarnation of Homegrown will be featuring a “revamped supersized marquee” for the electronic performances.

This stage will feature the likes of Lee Mvtthews, Montell2099, Flowidus, and Sin & Brook.

Blindspott, Devilskin, Head Like a Hole, Dead Favours, and Volts will be headlining the rock stage.

The acts will be performed across five different stages with the festival set to mark its 17th anniversary.

Tickets are now on sale via Homegrown's website.